Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Tool created to aid cleanup from Microsoft hack in broad use

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week. That’s according to the White House’s National Security Council. As a result, the number of vulnerable systems has fallen by 45%. The one-click Microsoft tool was created to protect against cyberattacks and to scan systems for compromises and fix them. The tool was developed after a massive hack affecting an estimated tens of thousands of users of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program.

Seattle public school superintendent to resign earlier

SEATTLE (AP) — The superintendent of the Seattle Public School system will resign two months earlier than originally expected. The district announced Friday that Superintendent Denise Juneau will leave her post on May 1. Interim Superintendent Brent Jones will take over on that date. Juneau had initially planned on resigning at the end of June. Juneau had announced in December that she would leave her post when her contract was up. Jones was selected as the interim superintendent in February. He had worked as the district’s chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement before joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.

Century-old Seattle bakery closes due to pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s century-old landmark Remo Borracchini’s Bakery is closing, another business ravaged by the pandemic. The family bakery in south Seattle was known for its birthday and wedding cakes and announced on Facebook Saturday that it is closing for good after 100 years in business. The local icon said it was “in the party business,” which has been devastated by the year-long stay-at-home orders. Within three hours, there were nearly 1,000 comments on the announcement. The beloved bakery was featured in the children’s book “A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle,” by Mark Holtzen, which was set in 1955 in Seattle.

Report: Washington state homelessness increased 6.2%

SEATTLE (AP) — According to an annual report to Congress, Washington state experienced one of the largest estimated increases in homelessness between 2019 and 2020 relative to other states in the U.S. The Seattle Times reported Saturday that Washington state reported an increase in homelessness of 6.2% between 2019 and 2020, the third largest increase among all states. The 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness grew by more than 2% across the country over the same time frame. Washington state also reported a 20% increase in family homelessness between 2019 and 2020, one of the largest nationwide. Much of the data was compiled before the start of the pandemic.

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. A federal indictment ordered unsealed Friday presents new evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out the Jan. 6 attack. It says more than 60 people used an encrypted messaging channel to communicate when they joined the mob that attacked the Capitol. With the new indictment, at least 19 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged with federal offenses related to the riots.

US businesses near border struggle with boundaries’ closure

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Small businesses in border towns across the U.S. are reeling from the economic fallout of the partial closure of North America’s international boundaries. Restrictions on nonessential travel were put in place a year ago to curb the spread of the virus and have been extended almost every month since. Small businesses, residents and local chambers of commerce say the financial toll has been steep, as have the disruptions to life in communities where it’s common to shop, work and sleep in two different countries. And as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates fall across the U.S., many are hoping the restrictions will soon be eased.

Pierce County sheriff confronted Black newspaper carrier

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The sheriff of Pierce County, Washington, sparked a large police response in late January after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Ed Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. Troyer, who is white, said he did not racially profile Sedrick Altheimer. He said he began following the carrier because he saw a driver he believed was behaving suspiciously in his neighborhood in Tacoma.

5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

Suit: Former student accuses Marysville teacher of sex abuse

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A woman has accused her former teacher of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed against the Marysville School District. The Daily Herald reports the lawsuit accuses longtime art teacher Kurt Hollstein of grooming her starting when she was in eighth grade. The abuse allegedly took place in the 1980s. As of this school year, Hollstein was serving as the athletic director at Marysville Getchell High School. A statement by the plaintiff’s law firm this week says it is believed that Mr. Hollstein has had other allegations of sexually inappropriate contact with students. The district said Thursday that Hollstein is now on leave. Hollstein couldn’t be reached for comment.

Governor accelerates Oregon’s vaccine eligibility timeline

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible. In addition, beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating of residents who are 65 or older can begin vaccinating the next eligible groups along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county. Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.