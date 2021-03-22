AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Mar. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Mar. 22 – Wednesday, Mar. 24 National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference (virtual) – National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference. Speakers include Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin, Jack Reed, and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzan DelBene and Dwight Evans, and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: Justin Bras, NCSHA media, jbras@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7716

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 4:00 PM Dem Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jeff Merkley discuss democracy legislation and filibuster reform (virtual) – ‘Voting rights and wrongs: Democracy legislation and the filibuster in the Senate ‘ Brookings Institution webcast, with Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jeff Merkley discussing the For the People Act of 2021 and Senate filibuster rules, with other panelists including American Enterprise Institute Emeritus Scholar Norman Ornstein, and Brookings Governance Studies Rubenstein Fellow Rashawn Ray and Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #USCHINA

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-voting-rights-democracy-filibuster-senate