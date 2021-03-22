Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON CAPITOL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. By Sara Cline. SENT: 410 words.

OREGON UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon officials continue to refuse to publicly disclose how much money the state has lost to unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, despite the fact that neighboring states Washington and California have reported huge sums of money wrongly paid after their systems were targeted by sophisticated hackers. By Sara Cline. SENT: 740 words.

SUPREME COURT UNIONS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to side with two California agriculture businesses that want to bar labor organizers from their property, a case that could be another blow to unions. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON ASIAN VIOLENCE

RENTON, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined Monday by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state advances to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

BKW NCAA Hemisfair Region Preview

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley figured to have a team full of NCAA Tournament experience instead of one still getting its feet wet. SENT: 550 words. Will be updated.

BKC–NCAA-Iowa-Oregon

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon wove its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title. By John Marshall. SENT: 820 words.

BKW NCAA POISED FRESHMEN

Several freshmen showed no jitters on the opening day of the women’s NCAA Tournament. In fact, they embraced the bright lights of the Big Dance. By Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 910 words.

FBC TEXAS TECH SHOUGH: Texas Tech adds former Oregon QB Shough as grad transfer

IN BRIEF

PEDESTRIAN KILLED MURDER CHARGE: Man accused of intentionally crashing into person charged

