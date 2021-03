Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 22 9:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee condemns attacks against Asian Americans – Washington Governor Jay Inslee holds a press conference to denounce the recent attacks on Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Washington state and nationally. Other speakers include state Reps. Sharon Tomiko Santos and My-Linh Thai, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs Executive Director Toshiko Grace Hasegawa, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, and Renton Councilmember Kim-Khanh Van

Location: Renton City Hall, 1055 S Grady Way, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool media will be The Seattle Times, Associated Press and KIRO-TV. They will be joined by Northwest Asian Weekly and Chinese Radio Seattle.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 22 12:00 PM House Dems preview #STOPASIANHATE action day (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Grace Meng, Judy Chu, Barbara Lee, Marilyn Strickland and Even Low preview the upcoming ‘#STOPASIANHATE’ Virtual Action Day, via press conference

Weblinks: http://meng.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepGraceMeng, #STOPASIANHATE

Contacts: Jordan Goldes, Office of Rep. Grace Meng, Jordan.Goldes@mail.house.gov, 1 202 308 9691

Monday, Mar. 22 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith keynotes ITIF event on a ‘National Innovation System’ (virtual) – ‘Time for a New National Innovation System for Defense and Competitiveness’ Information Technology and Innovation Foundation webinar, on the health of the current U.S. innovation and production system, including the defense industrial base, and what the new administration and Congress should do to strengthen. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, with other speakers including Department of Defense Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown, Northrop Grumman CTO Scott Stapp, former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. (Ret.) Stephen Wilson, and Palantir’s Matthew Turpin

Weblinks: http://www.itif.org, https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: Sintia Radu, ITIF, sradu@itif.org, 1 202 626 5744

https://itif.org/events/2021/03/22/time-new-national-innovation-system-defense-and-competitiveness?mc_cid=8ce8f8d1f6&mc_eid=966d4ff98e

Monday, Mar. 22 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Monday, Mar. 22 80th anniversary of Washington state’s Grand Coulee Dam – 80th anniversary of the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington state – America’s largest electric-producing facility – coming into operation

Monday, Mar. 22 – Wednesday, Mar. 24 National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference (virtual) – National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference. Speakers include Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin, Jack Reed, and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzan DelBene and Dwight Evans, and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: Justin Bras, NCSHA media, jbras@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7716

Monday, Mar. 22 Amazon workers in Italy stage a 24-hour strike – Amazon workers in Italy stage a 24-hour strike after negotiations over working conditions broke down earlier this month between the company and trade unions

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.co.uk Press Office, pressoffice@amazon.co.uk, +44 (0) 20 3680 0888

Monday, Mar. 22 Washington state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allowing in-person spectators at sports events – Washington state transitions to Phrase 3 of the ‘Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery’ plan, with in-person spectators allowed at outdoor sports events for the first time in a year. Attendance is capped at 25% and spectators must wear face masks and practice social distancing. State also moves from a regional approach to a county-by-county evaluation process for coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Wednesday, Mar. 24 Adrian Younge’s debut short film premieres on Amazon Prime – ‘T.A.N.’, debut short film by Adrian Younge becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The narrative film and multimedia project explores the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color, and accompanies his recent album ‘The American Negro’

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171