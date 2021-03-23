Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff. Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is advancing to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Under Phase 3, all indoor spaces _ including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail _ can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies will be OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A county in Idaho is facing three separate lawsuits that accuse a sheriff’s captain of misconduct, including threatening to assault a now-former deputy and releasing personal information online while using a fake name. Three men accused Valley County Sheriff’s Capt. David Stambaugh of the misconduct in lawsuits filed last week. All three lawsuits were filed by Joseph Filicetti, a Boise attorney who often represents police officers. The lawsuits also accuse Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen of negligently hiring and retaining Stambaugh. A Valley County spokesperson says the county cannot comment on the pending litigation. Stambaugh did not return requests for comments made by the Idaho Statesman.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.