Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man Bend police arrested Sunday in connection with a double homicide is the same man accused of killing a woman who died after a December attack. The Bulletin reports he now faces murder charges in all three deaths. District Attorney John Hummel confirmed Monday that Randall Kilby was arrested Sunday on suspicion of three counts of murder. At least one victim discovered Sunday died of hatchet blows. On Monday, Kilby was indicted on three counts of murder for the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor, his brother, Benjamin Taylor, and Daphne Banks. Kilby was assigned attorney TJ Spear to represent him. Spear declined to comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff. Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials continue to refuse to publicly disclose how much money the state has lost to unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, despite the fact that neighboring states Washington and California have reported huge sums of money wrongly paid after their systems were targeted by sophisticated hackers. Reporters and some lawmakers contend that the time has come for the state to disclose the information but officials from the Oregon Employment Department have refused. They say doing so could provide criminals an opening to exploit their systems further.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.