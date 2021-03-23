Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff. Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal mass vaccination site will be set up at Central Washington State Fair Park in Yakima, in addition to mobile vaccination units. The White House announced Monday that 1,200 doses a day are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting on March 31. The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments. To date in Washington state, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and over 12% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a child died after a fire broke out in a home in Tacoma. KOMO-TV reports the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday on East Clarkston Street. Tacoma Fire officials say firefighters found flames shooting from the home and heard reports of a person trapped on the second floor. Officials say firefighters rescued a child who was taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead. Officials have not given details about the child and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.