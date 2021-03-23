Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Undefeated Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga won its 32nd straight game dating to last season. The Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since its victory over Virginia in late December. It didn’t matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team beaten by double digits by the Bulldogs. The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face either Creighton or Ohio in the West Region. Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust in beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 to reach the Sweet 16 after a long layoff. The seventh-seeded Ducks had advanced to the West Region’s second round without playing a game because first-round opponent Virginia Commonwealth had multiple positive COVID-19 tests. That left the Ducks with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up. It kicked off the NCAA Tournament’s first Monday of second-round games with a masterpiece. Two-time All-American Luka Garza capped his stellar college career by tying the Iowa NCAA Tournament record with 36 points.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erin Boley scored 22 points and 23rd-ranked Oregon closed out the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47. The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break. Nyara Sabally added 17 points and Sedona Prince 12 as the sixth-seeded Ducks took advantage of their size on both ends of the floor to head into a second-round matchup Wednesday with third-seeded and 10th-ranked Georgia in the Alamo Region. Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Summit League champion Coyotes.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament. They beat fifth seed Gonzaga 64-59. The 21-5 Bruins are the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win in the tournament since 1990. Jill Townsend had 17 points for 23-4 Gonzaga, which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to two with just over four minutes left. Belmont had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins play No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.