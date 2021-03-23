AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 23 8:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little testifies to the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 24 12:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds COVID-19 vaccine media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Zachary Clark, Zachary.Clark@dhw.idaho.gov, before noon Wednesday. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef27202eef5e84321114dc7d26f14472a

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 25 3:30 PM Idaho Human Rights Commission meeting

Location: 317 W Main St, 317 W Main St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Benjamin Earwicker, Idaho Commission on Human Rights, Benjamin.Earwicker@labor.idaho.gov

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 25 6:00 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission holds workshop on SUEZ Water rate increase proposal (virtual) – Idaho Public Utilities Commission holds workshop to share information on a proposal from SUEZ Water to raise its rates by 22.3 percent. The virtual workshop will ‘provide customers with an overview of the application from SUEZ to raise rates, and an analysis from commission staff regarding how the proposed increase would impact customers’

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

www.puc.idaho.gov