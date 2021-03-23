Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS INNOVATION DISTRICT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls and Idaho National Laboratory have joined together on plans to repurpose fields near the laboratory into a hub for research institutions after the city received more than $55,000 in grant funding in hopes of expanding businesses and amenities. SENT: 347 words.

YELLOWSTONE PARK-TELECOMMUNICATIONS

BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials at Yellowstone National Park are seeking public comment on an environmental assessment to consider replacing the park’s aging telecommunication system with an underground fiber optic line. SENT: 304 words.

MONTANA GOVERNOR-TRAPPING VIOLATION

BOISE — Montana’s governor was given a warning by state wildlife officials after killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park in February without first taking a mandated trapping education course. SENT: 205 words.

ALSO:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GONZAGA GRADUATION: Gonzaga planning in-person commencement ceremonies

IRON HORSE SHOOTING-TRIAL: Montana man to go to trial following Idaho bar shooting