Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Bend double homicide suspect also charged in earlier death

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man Bend police arrested Sunday in connection with a double homicide is the same man accused of killing a woman who died after a December attack. The Bulletin reports he now faces murder charges in all three deaths. District Attorney John Hummel confirmed Monday that Randall Kilby was arrested Sunday on suspicion of three counts of murder. At least one victim discovered Sunday died of hatchet blows. On Monday, Kilby was indicted on three counts of murder for the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor, his brother, Benjamin Taylor, and Daphne Banks. Kilby was assigned attorney TJ Spear to represent him. Spear declined to comment.

Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff. Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

Oregon won’t say how much it has lost to unemployment fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials continue to refuse to publicly disclose how much money the state has lost to unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, despite the fact that neighboring states Washington and California have reported huge sums of money wrongly paid after their systems were targeted by sophisticated hackers. Reporters and some lawmakers contend that the time has come for the state to disclose the information but officials from the Oregon Employment Department have refused. They say doing so could provide criminals an opening to exploit their systems further.

Inslee decries ‘horrendous surge’ of violence against Asians

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

Man accused of intentionally crashing into person charged

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a driver accused of intentionally crashing into a pedestrian near the St. Johns Bridge in Portland has been charged with murder. FOX12-TV reports emergency crews responded to North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct on Friday afternoon. A 57-year-old person was found with critical injuries and taken to a hospital. Police say the driver who hit the victim left the scene. Roy Bennett was later arrested in northeast Portland. Investigators say the car Bennett was driving was stolen. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the victim died Monday. The person’s name has not been released. It wasn’t immediately known if Bennett has a lawyer.

In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Walkouts by Republican lawmakers in Oregon’s Legislature have become so frequent that Democrats want to sanction boycotters torpedoing progressive legislation with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office. The issue has become acrimonious, and Democrats say it harms the democratic functioning of the state. A Senate committee Thursday held a hearing on four measures that seek to deprive Republicans of the leverage from quorum rules. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because it requires a two-thirds majority to be present for a quorum. Forty-six other U.S. statehouses require only a simple majority. Democrats have most of the seats in the Legislature, but lack the two-thirds majority to conduct business if Republicans stay away.

More COVID-19 restrictions eased in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is advancing to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Under Phase 3, all indoor spaces _ including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail _ can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies will be OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

Governor accelerates Oregon’s vaccine eligibility timeline

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible. In addition, beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating of residents who are 65 or older can begin vaccinating the next eligible groups along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county. Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.