Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON-ASIAN VIOLENCE

Inslee decries ‘horrendous surge’ of violence against Asians

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-CAPITOL

Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday. She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff. Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASS VACCINATION

First federal vaccination site in Washington to be in Yakima

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal mass vaccination site will be set up at Central Washington State Fair Park in Yakima, in addition to mobile vaccination units. The White House announced Monday that 1,200 doses a day are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting on March 31. The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments. To date in Washington state, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and over 12% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

FATAL FIRE CHILD

Child dies after rescue from burning house in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a child died after a fire broke out in a home in Tacoma. KOMO-TV reports the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday on East Clarkston Street. Tacoma Fire officials say firefighters found flames shooting from the home and heard reports of a person trapped on the second floor. Officials say firefighters rescued a child who was taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead. Officials have not given details about the child and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

More COVID-19 restrictions eased in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is advancing to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Under Phase 3, all indoor spaces _ including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail _ can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies will be OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-HEADQUARTERS

Microsoft to start bringing workers back to headquarters

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene said in a post Monday on the company’s corporate blog that Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its Redmond, Washington, campus. DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both. More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle.

OREGON-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Oregon won’t say how much it has lost to unemployment fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials continue to refuse to publicly disclose how much money the state has lost to unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, despite the fact that neighboring states Washington and California have reported huge sums of money wrongly paid after their systems were targeted by sophisticated hackers. Reporters and some lawmakers contend that the time has come for the state to disclose the information but officials from the Oregon Employment Department have refused. They say doing so could provide criminals an opening to exploit their systems further.

AP-US-CYBERSECURITY-MICROSOFT-HACK

Tool created to aid cleanup from Microsoft hack in broad use

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week. That’s according to the White House’s National Security Council. As a result, the number of vulnerable systems has fallen by 45%. The one-click Microsoft tool was created to protect against cyberattacks and to scan systems for compromises and fix them. The tool was developed after a massive hack affecting an estimated tens of thousands of users of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program.

SUPERINTENDENT SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle public school superintendent to resign earlier

SEATTLE (AP) — The superintendent of the Seattle Public School system will resign two months earlier than originally expected. The district announced Friday that Superintendent Denise Juneau will leave her post on May 1. Interim Superintendent Brent Jones will take over on that date. Juneau had initially planned on resigning at the end of June. Juneau had announced in December that she would leave her post when her contract was up. Jones was selected as the interim superintendent in February. He had worked as the district’s chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement before joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.

BAKERY CLOSURE-PANDEMIC

Century-old Seattle bakery closes due to pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s century-old landmark Remo Borracchini’s Bakery is closing, another business ravaged by the pandemic. The family bakery in south Seattle was known for its birthday and wedding cakes and announced on Facebook Saturday that it is closing for good after 100 years in business. The local icon said it was “in the party business,” which has been devastated by the year-long stay-at-home orders. Within three hours, there were nearly 1,000 comments on the announcement. The beloved bakery was featured in the children’s book “A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle,” by Mark Holtzen, which was set in 1955 in Seattle.