Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Mar. 23 11:00 AM ‘Water Security, Sanitation, and Hygiene in a World Combatting COVID’ World Water Day Event (virtual) – ‘Water Security, Sanitation, and Hygiene in a World Combatting COVID’ World Water Day Event, held via Zoom, hosted by Global Water 2020, IAPMO, InterAction, Millennium Water Alliance, UNICEF USA, WaterAid America, and World Wildlife Fund in conjunction with the Congressional International Water and Sanitation Caucus. Speakers include USAID Acting Administrator Gloria Steele, Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Grace Meng, and Republican Reps. Darin LaHood and Jackie Walorski, plus a special message from ‘Sesame Street’s Raya

Weblinks: https://globalwater2020.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalWater2020

Contacts: Susan Barnett, Global Water 2020 communications, susankbarnett@gmail.com

Tuesday, Mar. 23 11:15 AM Oregon state Sen. Floyd Prozanski discusses sentencing reform bill (virtual) – Oregon state Sen. Floyd Prozanski holds a virtual press availability to discuss ‘S.B. 401’ which proposes changes to sentencing in Oregon by removing the ‘one strike’ policy and allowing judges to impose discretionary sentences on a case-by-case basis’. Other speakers include Oregon Justice Resource Center’s Bobbin Singh, American Civil Liberties Union’s Jennifer Williamson, and Partnership for Safety and Justice’s Shannnon Wight

Weblinks: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/, https://twitter.com/OregonCapitol

Contacts: Amanda Kraus, Office of state Sen. Floyd Prozanski, Amanda.Kraus@oregonlegislature.gov

To receive the Zoom information, please email Amanda Kraus at Amanda.Kraus@oregonlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Mar. 24 4:00 PM Dem Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jeff Merkley discuss democracy legislation and filibuster reform (virtual) – ‘Voting rights and wrongs: Democracy legislation and the filibuster in the Senate ‘ Brookings Institution webcast, with Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jeff Merkley discussing the For the People Act of 2021 and Senate filibuster rules, with other panelists including American Enterprise Institute Emeritus Scholar Norman Ornstein, and Brookings Governance Studies Rubenstein Fellow Rashawn Ray and Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #USCHINA

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-voting-rights-democracy-filibuster-senate

Thursday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 28 Winter PrideFest – Annual Winter PrideFest, a celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community, with scheduled events including Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing, plus the popular Drag Tubing

Location: Bend, OR

Weblinks: https://www.outcentraloregon.com/

Contacts: Jamie Nesbitt, OUT Central Oregon, jamie@outcentraloregon.com; Justin Yax, DVA Advertising & PR, justin@dvaadv.com, 1 541 389 2411;