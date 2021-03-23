Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 4:00 p.m.

OREGON ST PRESIDENT

Oregon State’s trustees accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander on Tuesday, concluding he was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his previous tenure at LSU. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 460 words.

SPORTS

BKS NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Betty Wiseman couldn’t be with the Belmont Bruins to celebrate the first-ever win in the women’s NCAA Tournament by the program she founded. SENT: 610 words.

IN BRIEF

FATAL SEED FACILITY FIRE: Worker killed in blaze at Silverton seed cleaning facility.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CITY FINED: City fined after council members go without masks at meetings.

FUGITIVE KILLED: Fugitive wanted in Arizona and Oregon killed in a shootout.

TANKER CRASH EVACUATIONS: Tanker crashes carrying fuel prompting evacuations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STUDENT SPACING: Oregon will allow less space between students amid COVID.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON VACCINES: 13 Oregon counties can start broadening vaccine access .

GRAY WOLVES CALIFORNIA: Rare gray wolf moves farther south into central California.

FRAUD SENTENCE: Man sentenced to prison for defrauding family, friends.

The AP-Portland, Ore.