WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

Hit 5

08-21-33-34-37

(eight, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Keno

04-15-16-18-19-24-27-28-30-34-36-43-45-54-60-63-66-70-79-80

(four, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

04-08-12-14

(four, eight, twelve, fourteen)

Mega Millions

12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $220 million