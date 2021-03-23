AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 23 12:00 PM Dem Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal reintroduce the ABC Act (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal reintroduce the Automatic BOOST to Communities (ABC) Act, legislation that would ‘immediately provide a $2,000 payment using BOOST debit cards to every person in America as critical relief during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, followed by $1,000 recurring monthly payments for one year after the end of the crisis to help the country and families recover’, via virtual press conference with Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell, and Detroit Action Executive Director Branden Snyder

Weblinks: https://tlaib.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepRashida

Contacts: Denzel McCampbell, Office of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Denzel.McCampbell@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 24 Washington AG Ferguson and Gonzaga University co-host environmental justice symposium (virtual) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Gonzaga University School of Law convene ‘Environmental Justice: Race, Poverty and the Environment’ virtual symposium, featuring a ‘series of panel discussions that will shine a light on the work these communities across the state are doing to pursue environmental justice’

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Brionna Aho, Office of the Attorney General Bob Ferguson, brionna.aho@atg.wa.gov, 1 360 753 2727

https://www.gonzaga.edu/news-events/events/2021/3/23/environmental-justice-symposium

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 24 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses potential U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan (virtual) – ‘How Afghanistan Will Impact America’s Role in the World’ Foreign Policy virtual dialogue, with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, Center for a New American Security Director Lisa Curtis, International Crisis Group Asia Program Director Laurel Miller, and Charles Koch Institute Vice President for Research and Policy Will Ruger

Weblinks: https://fpgroup.foreignpolicy.com/

Contacts: Foreign Policy, reply@foreignpolicy.com

https://foreignpolicy.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016152340292/WN_3SSaltZrSuKUvxOEy9k_wQ

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 24 2:00 PM Seattle Mariners explain new seating measures as sports open to spectators in Washington state – Seattle Marines Vice President of Ticket Operations and Event Services Malcolm Rogel holds press availability to explain the ballpark seating layout, demonstrate the online experience for fans wanting to buy tickets, and answers questions about ballpark capacity under coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, ahead of sports events reopening to spectators for the first time in a year as restrictions ease in Washington state

Location: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/index.jsp?c_id=sea, https://twitter.com/Mariners

Contacts: Rebecca Hale, Seattle Mariners PI, rhale@mariners.com, 1 206 346 4324

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 24 7:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting (virtual) – Washington state Reps. Tina Orwall and Mia Gregerson and Karen Keiser hold telephone town hall meeting with 11th Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Lilia Nieto, Washington State Democrats, Lilia.nieto@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7375 ; Rashaad O’Neal, Office of Rep. David Hackney, Rashaad.O’Neal@leg.wa.gov;

33rd District residents can watch or participate in the live event on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 Adrian Younge’s debut short film premieres on Amazon Prime – ‘T.A.N.’, debut short film by Adrian Younge becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The narrative film and multimedia project explores the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color, and accompanies his recent album ‘The American Negro’

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 25 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91570317856?pwd=eFJxa2pVbklvNG1GN2F5U0xDRlFFUT09 Meeting ID: 915 7031 7856, Password: 168764. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782