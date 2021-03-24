Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Falls and Idaho National Laboratory have joined together on plans to repurpose fields near the laboratory into a hub for research institutions after the city received more than $55,000 in grant funding in hopes of expanding businesses and amenities. The Post Register reported Monday that the city received a grant for $55,700 earlier this month to establish plans for an innovation district. Innovation districts are created in or near major cities where specific lines of business create hubs for broader economic development. Planning manager Dana Briggs says stakeholders will soon begin reaching out to other businesses and residents living nearby. It is unclear when the city expects to complete the plans.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga University is planning five in-person commencement ceremonies this year. The Spokesman-Review reports the outdoor ceremonies are scheduled for May 8-9 at Union Stadium, the Mead School District’s new 4,500-seat venue. Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said the college was given guidance for in-person ceremonies as part of Phase 3 of Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan. Gonzaga’s graduations were rescheduled and reformatted last year due to the pandemic, taking place virtually over the Labor Day weekend. Several COVID-19 restrictions are anticipated, including mask requirements and physical distancing.

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jury trial for a Montana man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in Idaho last year has been scheduled for April 28. Twenty-four-year-old Austin L. Sherper of Whitefish, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Authorities say police responded to reports of a shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d’Alene on July 11 around 9 p.m. Police said Sherper had an altercation with security staff after he was removed from the building. Authorities say he allegedly returned, shooting between six and nine shots. Two people were injured. It’s not clear from online records if Sherper has an attorney.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials at Yellowstone National Park are seeking public comment on an environmental assessment to consider replacing the park’s aging telecommunication system with an underground fiber optic line. The Billings Gazette reported that public comment is expected to analyze whether to grant New Jersey-based Diamond Communications a permit to use the park’s right of way to bury the cable. The installation would cause temporary traffic delays extending from April to November for three years. The proposal would not expand cellular phone coverage areas in the park, but would improve coverage quality in existing developed areas. No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal. Public comment ends April 21.