Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan that aims to help families and businesses across the state —with a focus on people of color — impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires. In addition, Brown said Tuesday the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in federal funds from therecently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.” Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has paid around $8 billion in jobless benefits. Between March and July 2020 alone, more than 500,000 people filed unemployment claims in the state.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State’s trustees have accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander. They concluded Alexander was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his tenure at LSU. The Oregon State board of trustees had placed the president on probation last week but on Sunday received his offer to resign, effective April 1. Board chair Rani Borkar said that because of the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct, “we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says 13 counties can start giving COVID-19 vaccines to agricultural workers, people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the move Monday follows the state’s announcement lats week that it would speed up vaccination timelines to meet the Biden administration’s goal of having all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1. Thirteen Oregon counties have applied and received approval to move ahead so far: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union.

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was killed in a fire at a seed cleaning facility northeast of Salem in Silverton. KOIN-TV reports Silverton Fire District crews responded to the report of an explosion and fire around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say they saw heavy dark smoke and fire coming from the middle of the structure from several miles away. Fire crews initially heard reports of three people trapped inside, and got one worker out. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Crews found another worker inside who had died. Their name has not yet been released. Officials said a dust explosion caused the fire.