Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state auditor has exhausted his appeals and now faces a 366-day federal prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for review of his case. The Northwest News Network reports that denial Monday represented the last avenue of appeal for Troy Kelley who has been fighting his 2017 conviction for possession of stolen property, tax fraud and making false statements. Kelley was accused of keeping millions in real estate fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers. The alleged crimes happened before he was elected auditor in 2012. In a statement, Kelley’s attorney Angelo Calfo criticized federal prosecutors in Seattle for pursuing the case.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area man and a leader of the far-right Proud Boys has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of helping to plan and lead the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Ethan Nordean made the plea Tuesday during a video conference before Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Nordean was arraigned with another Proud Boys leader and co-defendant, Joseph Biggs of Florida, who also pleaded not guilty. They and two others are accused of being ringleaders in the siege to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Council will hire an independent investigator to look into Sheriff Ed Troyer’s conduct during a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier near his Tacoma home. The Seattle Times reports Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young announced the probe Tuesday after a closed council executive session, directing council staff to begin the process of finding someone to conduct the investigation. In a news release, the council said the investigation timeline would depend on details of contract proposals. Troyer, who is white, says he welcomes the council investigation and that he will be fully cooperative. On Jan. 27, Troyer called emergency dispatchers after mistaking a Black newspaper carrier for a prowler.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska-based airman and the owners of a construction company face federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges related to contracts awarded at two Alaska bases. Ryan Dalbec and Raihana Dalbec of Virginia and Brian Lowell Nash II of Washington were arrested Tuesday. The indictment alleges the three conspired to award millions of dollars in contracts to the Dalbecs’ Best Choice Construction LLC, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. The government alleges the Dalbecs paid Nash more than $460,000 for confidential, non-public bidding information on contracts for work at bases near Anchorage and Fairbanks. Online court documents didn’t list attorneys for the three.