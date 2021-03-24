Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden had 25 points and 17 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jeff Green finished with 20 points, 15 in the first half and a pair of free throws to close it out with 4.8 seconds left. Nicolas Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Brooklyn. Enes Kanter had 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, while Damian Lillard had 22 points and nine assists for the Trail Blazers. Lillard and has backcourt partner McCollum had a tough night, going to a combined 10 for 35 (28%) from the field.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16. The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth. South Carolina, the 2017 national champion, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall. Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State, which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State’s trustees have accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander. They concluded Alexander was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his tenure at LSU. The Oregon State board of trustees had placed the president on probation last week but on Sunday received his offer to resign, effective April 1. Board chair Rani Borkar said that because of the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct, “we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big man Drew Timme is an understated player for top-ranked Gonzaga. With teammates like Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, it could be easy to overlook Timme. But he has already put together a great season and two standout games in the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs face Creighton in the Sweet 16 later this week.