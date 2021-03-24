ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

15-22-25-35-38

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto America

01-37-39-40-42, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.17 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Pick 3 Day

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Pick 3 Night

3-9-1

(three, nine, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-1-6

(one, one, one, six)

Pick 4 Night

6-4-3-8

(six, four, three, eight)

Powerball

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Weekly Grand

01-04-14-22-29

(one, four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)