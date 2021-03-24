Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to all Idaho residents 16 and up starting April 5, Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 550 words.

IDAHO-TAX FILING DEADLINE

BOISE — Legislation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 for Idaho residents will be among lawmakers’ top priorities for when they return to work on April 6, a high-ranking state senator said. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 394 words.

MISSING WOMAN-COLORADO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former nurse in Idaho who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence. SENT: 295 words.

ALSO:

SPOKANE COUNTY-JAIL SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Officer justified in shooting woman with knife