Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-ECONOMY PLAN

Oregon governor announces 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan that aims to help families and businesses across the state —with a focus on people of color — impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires. In addition, Brown said Tuesday the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in federal funds from therecently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.” Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has paid around $8 billion in jobless benefits. Between March and July 2020 alone, more than 500,000 people filed unemployment claims in the state.

AP-US-OREGON-ST-PRESIDENT

Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU

Oregon State’s trustees have accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander. They concluded Alexander was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his tenure at LSU. The Oregon State board of trustees had placed the president on probation last week but on Sunday received his offer to resign, effective April 1. Board chair Rani Borkar said that because of the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct, “we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-VACCINES

13 Oregon counties can start broadening vaccine access

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says 13 counties can start giving COVID-19 vaccines to agricultural workers, people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the move Monday follows the state’s announcement lats week that it would speed up vaccination timelines to meet the Biden administration’s goal of having all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1. Thirteen Oregon counties have applied and received approval to move ahead so far: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union.

FATAL SEED FACILITY FIRE

Worker killed in blaze at Silverton seed cleaning facility

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was killed in a fire at a seed cleaning facility northeast of Salem in Silverton. KOIN-TV reports Silverton Fire District crews responded to the report of an explosion and fire around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say they saw heavy dark smoke and fire coming from the middle of the structure from several miles away. Fire crews initially heard reports of three people trapped inside, and got one worker out. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Crews found another worker inside who had died. Their name has not yet been released. Officials said a dust explosion caused the fire.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STUDENT SPACING

Oregon will allow less space between students amid COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will reduce the required amount of space between students from six feet to three feet in most cases, a revision of COVID-19 school precautions that will give districts more flexibility as students return to in-person class. The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education cited new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making the change. Oregon still requires students to wear masks and will maintain six feet of distance when passing in the hallways and eating. The new rules mean schools can put four times as many students in a classroom.

FUGITIVE KILLED

Fugitive wanted in Arizona and Oregon killed in a shootout

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive wanted in an Arizona shooting incident and a parole violation in Oregon has been killed. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Edward Kayer was fatally shot by deputies Monday night following a chase in Prescott Valley. Kayer, of Carefree, was wanted by Sedona police for allegedly firing more than a dozen shots outside a restaurant on Feb. 27 after an argument. Nobody was injured, but Kayer had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived. Sedona police received a tip Monday afternoon that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and that later led to a shootout in which he was killed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CITY FINED

City fined after council members go without masks

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Labor and Industries has fined the city of Woodland in southwest Washington for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers went without face masks during meetings. The Daily News in Longview reports the city received the $1,200 citation Friday. It says Woodland did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation prohibiting businesses from operating unless all customers inside the building are wearing facial coverings. The citation says the violation was corrected during the L&I inspection. The council has held mostly in-person meetings since June, after voting unanimously to do so “regardless of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s stay-at-home order.” Woodland Mayor Will Finn couldn’t be reached for comment.

FRAUD SENTENCE

Man sentenced to prison for defrauding family, friends

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who defrauded his family and his ex-wife’s relatives out of over $650,000 was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after his father helped the FBI find him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Claire M. Fay described Galvan Monday as a “deceitful, abusive, emotional and financial predator.” She said his illegal Ponzi and bogus escrow schemes lasted from 2018 through last August and affected 18 victims. Galvan was also ordered to pay the money back. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.