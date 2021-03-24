Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty in Capitol siege

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area man and a leader of the far-right Proud Boys has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of helping to plan and lead the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Ethan Nordean made the plea Tuesday during a video conference before Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Nordean was arraigned with another Proud Boys leader and co-defendant, Joseph Biggs of Florida, who also pleaded not guilty. They and two others are accused of being ringleaders in the siege to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Council will hire investigator to probe sheriff’s conduct

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Council will hire an independent investigator to look into Sheriff Ed Troyer’s conduct during a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier near his Tacoma home. The Seattle Times reports Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young announced the probe Tuesday after a closed council executive session, directing council staff to begin the process of finding someone to conduct the investigation. In a news release, the council said the investigation timeline would depend on details of contract proposals. Troyer, who is white, says he welcomes the council investigation and that he will be fully cooperative. On Jan. 27, Troyer called emergency dispatchers after mistaking a Black newspaper carrier for a prowler.

Airman, others face conspiracy counts over Alaska contracts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska-based airman and the owners of a construction company face federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges related to contracts awarded at two Alaska bases. Ryan Dalbec and Raihana Dalbec of Virginia and Brian Lowell Nash II of Washington were arrested Tuesday. The indictment alleges the three conspired to award millions of dollars in contracts to the Dalbecs’ Best Choice Construction LLC, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. The government alleges the Dalbecs paid Nash more than $460,000 for confidential, non-public bidding information on contracts for work at bases near Anchorage and Fairbanks. Online court documents didn’t list attorneys for the three.

City fined after council members go without masks

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Labor and Industries has fined the city of Woodland in southwest Washington for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers went without face masks during meetings. The Daily News in Longview reports the city received the $1,200 citation Friday. It says Woodland did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation prohibiting businesses from operating unless all customers inside the building are wearing facial coverings. The citation says the violation was corrected during the L&I inspection. The council has held mostly in-person meetings since June, after voting unanimously to do so “regardless of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s stay-at-home order.” Woodland Mayor Will Finn couldn’t be reached for comment.

Emergency rule bans credit scoring in Washington for 3 years

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has issued an emergency rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for personal property for three years after the current coronvirus pandemic is declared over. The rule comes after a bill that would have permanently banned the practice stalled in the Legislature after being amended. Kreidler said his the rule was necessary since current temporary federal protections that placed a temporary hold on the reporting of certain negative credit information will end 120 days after the president declares an end to the coronavirus pandemic national emergency.

Police officer arrested, accused of brandishing gun at bar

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer was arrested on accusations that he brandished a firearm and made threats outside a bar north of Mount Vernon in Burlington. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Burlington police say officers were called early Tuesday about a belligerent man with a handgun. Police say witnesses told officers the man had been in an altercation. Police say he walked to his car and brandished a gun in a threatening manner while making verbal threats. Police say the man had left before police arrived, but he was stopped a short time later. He was booked into the Skagit County jail for investigation of felony charges. His name wasn’t released.

Oregon will allow less space between students amid COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will reduce the required amount of space between students from six feet to three feet in most cases, a revision of COVID-19 school precautions that will give districts more flexibility as students return to in-person class. The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education cited new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making the change. Oregon still requires students to wear masks and will maintain six feet of distance when passing in the hallways and eating. The new rules mean schools can put four times as many students in a classroom.

Gonzaga planning in-person commencement ceremonies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga University is planning five in-person commencement ceremonies this year. The Spokesman-Review reports the outdoor ceremonies are scheduled for May 8-9 at Union Stadium, the Mead School District’s new 4,500-seat venue. Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said the college was given guidance for in-person ceremonies as part of Phase 3 of Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan. Gonzaga’s graduations were rescheduled and reformatted last year due to the pandemic, taking place virtually over the Labor Day weekend. Several COVID-19 restrictions are anticipated, including mask requirements and physical distancing.

College students ask court for refunds over online learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three students have filed class-action lawsuits against Oregon’s two largest colleges saying they were charged full-price for online classes of poorer quality than in-person classes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports when the University of Oregon and Oregon State University closed their campuses because of the coronavirus pandemic, they did not offer to refund any or all of students’ tuition bills. The University of Oregon says on its website that in order to provide quality education, it cannot discount tuition. The universities did agree to refund portions of their room and board. OSU spokesman Steve Clark says despite what the lawsuit suggests, the university’s costs for delivering instruction have not decreased as a result of the pandemic.

Inslee decries ‘horrendous surge’ of violence against Asians

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February. Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses. Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.