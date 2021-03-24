Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOTTED OWL LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to northern California, the latest salvo in a legal battle over logging in federal old-growth forests that are key nesting grounds for the imperiled species. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON AUDIT

SALEM, Ore. — State auditors say Oregon health officials’ failure to adequately prepare for COVID-19 likely contributed to some senior care home coronavirus deaths early in the pandemic. SENT: 300 words.

POLICE UNION INVESTIGATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland police union’s often combative leader is striking a more conciliatory tone ahead of two investigations that could further batter the city’s police bureau. SENT: 400 words.

GREAT RED SNAPPER COUNT

NEW ORLEANS — There are about three times as many red snapper as previously estimated in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a study released Wednesday about the popular game and table fish over which recreational anglers and federal regulators have fought for years. Will White, a fisheries population expert at Oregon State University, said that although he hadn’t been able to study the report in depth, “it uses standard methods and takes appropriate precautions with the data.” SENT: 730 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PANDEMIC POLLUTION

PACIFICA, Calif. — Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide pollution problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic and other waste into landfills, sewage systems and oceans. By Haven Daley. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos AP video.

LAWSUIT COUNTY FINED

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County Superior Court judge has fined the county $40,000 after ruling that it withheld documents in a lawsuit being pursued by Don Benton, a former Republican state senator and county official. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BKW–NCAA-OREGON GEORGIA

SAN ANTONIO — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 on Wednesday in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

DEADLY TRAIN DERAILMENT: Judge: Amtrak, not engineer, liable for deadly derailment

