AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses potential U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan (virtual) – ‘How Afghanistan Will Impact America’s Role in the World’ Foreign Policy virtual dialogue, featuring Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, Center for a New American Security Director Lisa Curtis, International Crisis Group Asia Program Director Laurel Miller, and Charles Koch Institute Vice President for Research and Policy Will Ruger

Weblinks: https://fpgroup.foreignpolicy.com/

Contacts: Foreign Policy, reply@foreignpolicy.com

https://foreignpolicy.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016152340292/WN_3SSaltZrSuKUvxOEy9k_wQ

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 24 1:00 PM King County Executive Constantine announces American Rescue Plan Act funding (virtual) – King County Executive Dow Constantine holds virtual press conference to announce $600 million emergency budget, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Alex Fryer, King County Government, alex.fryer@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 7966

https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/93922687032 * Passcode: 482225

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 2:00 PM Seattle Mariners explain new seating measures as sports open to spectators in Washington state – Seattle Marines Vice President of Ticket Operations and Event Services Malcolm Rogel holds press availability to explain the ballpark seating layout, demonstrate the online experience for fans wanting to buy tickets, and answers questions about ballpark capacity under coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, ahead of sports events reopening to spectators for the first time in a year as restrictions ease in Washington state

Location: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/index.jsp?c_id=sea, https://twitter.com/Mariners

Contacts: Rebecca Hale, Seattle Mariners PI, rhale@mariners.com, 1 206 346 4324

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 7:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting (virtual) – Washington state Reps. Tina Orwall and Mia Gregerson and Karen Keiser hold telephone town hall meeting with 11th Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Lilia Nieto, Washington State Democrats, Lilia.nieto@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7375 ; Rashaad O’Neal, Office of Rep. David Hackney, Rashaad.O’Neal@leg.wa.gov;

33rd District residents can watch or participate in the live event on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 24 Adrian Younge’s debut short film premieres on Amazon Prime – ‘T.A.N.’, debut short film by Adrian Younge becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The narrative film and multimedia project explores the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color, and accompanies his recent album ‘The American Negro’

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 25 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91570317856?pwd=eFJxa2pVbklvNG1GN2F5U0xDRlFFUT09 Meeting ID: 915 7031 7856, Password: 168764. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782