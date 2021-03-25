BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:38 p.m.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE SENATE BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Senate Democrats on Thursday released a $59.2 billion two-year budget plan that includes $357 million in new revenue from a tax on capital gains, and laid out how they would separately spend more than $7 billion spending of federal stimulus funds meant to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE VOTING RIGHTS

SEATTLE — Washington state lawmakers have voted to automatically restore voting rights to people who have been released from prison after committing felonies, even if they’re still on parole. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday reduced the COVID-19 social distancing requirements for K-12 classrooms in the state from 6 feet to 3 feet as more schools in the state begin to open up. SENT: 210 words.

EVERETT COLD CASE FIRE

EVERETT, Wash. — A man authorities say started a blaze when he was 12 years old that killed a firefighter at a community college library in Everett, Washington, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder. SENT: 360 words.

DUMPED FRACKING WASTE PLAN

SALEM, Ore. — A state agency has chosen to leave millions of pounds of illegally dumped, radioactive fracking waste in an Eastern Oregon landfill in a Columbia River town. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

BBO SPRING STANDOUTS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India might be forcing his way onto the big league roster and even a starting spot in the infield thanks to an impressive spring performance. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.

BKC EASTERN WASHINGTON RILEY

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington promoted David Riley to head basketball coach Thursday following the school’s NCAA Tournament appearance. SENT: 250 words.

BBO-OBIT-BOBBY BROWN

Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, has died. He was 96. SENT: 250 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

FBN SEAHAWKS FREE AGENCY: Seahawks boost pass rush by signing DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK JAIL: Over 50 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at King County Jail.

SON SHOT FATHER PLEA: Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in 4-year-old’s death.