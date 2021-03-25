Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a veteran who died during the attacks has had his remains identified. The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that the remains of William Eugene Blanchard, who was killed at Pearl Harbor while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, were identified through DNA testing conducted by an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense. Blanchard was 24 when he was aboard the warship, which was struck by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Since the 1950s, almost 400 sailors and Marines from the ship were buried without identification at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and over starting April 5th. The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday, three weeks ahead of schedule. Little also says people with at least one medical condition will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule. Little is urging residents to get vaccinated. He says that is the best way to protect jobs, save lives and return to normal life. State officials say nearly 250,000 Idaho residents are now fully vaccinated against the disease.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office says a Spokane corrections officer was justified in killing a 70-year-old woman brandishing a knife in the lobby of the Spokane County Jail. The Spokesman-Review reports Nancy King had repeatedly rung the buzzer by the locked jail lobby door just before 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when a cashier at the jail asked Sgt. Justin White for help. Authorities say White signaled for the cashier to unlock the doors so White could talk to King. Seconds later, King pulled a “large knife” from her coat pocket and raised it “within inches of White’s face,” a news release from the county said. White fired his weapon – the medical examiner found King died of multiple gunshot wounds – just before he fell backward over a bench behind him.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho state senator says legislation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 for residents will be among lawmakers’ top priorities when they return to work on April 6. Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder says he expects the Senate and House to expedite legislation to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline. The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline until May 17. Legislation had been introduced by the House to make the change for Idaho. But the Legislature shut down a day later after a COVID-19 outbreak.