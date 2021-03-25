Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says 24-year-old Matthew Klein was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein was arrested the same day near Heppner. The agency says both face charges in federal court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11,000 people who are not currently eligible to receive the shot until April 19. Administrators of the Oregon Convention Center clinic said they will honor appointments made by any of the 11,000 ineligible people. According to the Oregon Health Authority, on Monday their partner All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to the ineligible people. Officials say the mistake was “based on erroneous information supplied” by the health authority.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Amtrak is strictly liable for the claim of its engineer who sued for his injuries after a deadly 2017 derailment south of Tacoma, Washington. The derailment of Amtrak Cascades 501 on Dec. 18, 2017 onto Interstate 5 below killed three and injured dozens. The News Tribune reports that engineer Steven Brown’s lawsuit alleged he wasn’t properly trained and that technology that could have stopped the train hadn’t been installed at the time. Amtrak argued in its court filing that Brown’s negligence caused the derailment. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted Brown’s motion for partial summary judgment in the case March 12, which asked her to find Amtrak “strictly liable.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups have sued to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the logging protections in the last days of the Trump administration amid praise from the timber industry, but President Joe Biden has delayed implementation of the new rules. The dark-eyed owl prefers to nest in old-growth forests and received federal protections in 1990. The move dramatically redrew the landscape for Pacific Northwest loggers and launched a decades-long legal battle. Timber groups have sued over Biden’s delay in implementing the new rule.