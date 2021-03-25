Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — An Othello man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son. The Columbia Basin Herald reports Felipe Tapia-Perez entered the plea in Adams County Superior Court this week. A statement of probable cause says Tapia-Perez had a gun he said he recently purchased with him when he drove to the house of the child’s mother to pick up his children. Documents say the boy ran to the driver’s door and Tapia-Perez said he was handling the weapon when it fired, breaking the window and striking the child. Tapia-Perez told Othello Police officers he didn’t know the boy was standing there and said he was unfamiliar with firearms.

SEATTLE (AP) — A significant COVID-19 outbreak is happening inside the King County Jail, with 19 cases detected on Monday alone. The Seattle Times reports the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention say the outbreak accounts for most of the 46 total cases among the in-custody population at the Seattle facility and inside the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent as of Wednesday. Additionally, jail spokesperson Noah Hagland said Wednesday that seven department employees at the Seattle jail have tested positive since March 9. Jail Health Services plans to administer COVID-19 tests to all others in custody at the Seattle jail this week.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state agency has chosen to leave millions of pounds of illegally dumped, radioactive fracking waste in an Eastern Oregon landfill. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Energy’s decision Wednesday comes just over a year after it issued a notice of violation to Chemical Waste Management. The company operates Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill, outside of the Columbia River town of Arlington. An investigation found CWM had dumped 1,284 tons of radioactive waste in the landfill over three years. Oregon law prohibits the establishment of a radioactive waste disposal facility. The state Department of Energy says removing the waste “would pose a greater risk to landfill workers than leaving the waste in place.”

SEATTLE (AP) — State officials have confirmed that everyone 16 and older in Washington state can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. The Seattle Times reports officials confirmed the timeline on Wednesday. The state Department of Health has accelerated its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by then. The state’s vaccine prioritization guidance, which has opened vaccines to health-care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older and others, hadn’t clarified whether Washington would comply.