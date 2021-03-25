Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — College basketball long ago reached the point when a team could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament while relying on freshmen or sophomores. But under the pressure of a win-or-go-home scenario, experience can still be an asset. Michigan senior Eli Brooks looked calm and steady in helping the Wolverines to a win over LSU in the second round. Elsewhere in this tournament, seniors like Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Loyola Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig and Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson have been crucial in leading their teams to the Sweet 16.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16. Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Big Ten Conference is having a major impact at the women’s NCAA Tournament with four teams in the Sweet 16. Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan have all advanced after the league only had four qualifiers total reach the round of the 16 in the previous four tournaments. Iowa’s next game is against top seed UConn, which got a boost when coach Geno Auriemma returned to the team after quarantining from a positive COVID-19 test. Auriemma missed his team’s first two games, but was greeted with cheers and hugs from his players.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big man Drew Timme is an understated player for top-ranked Gonzaga. With teammates like Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, it could be easy to overlook Timme. But he has already put together a great season and two standout games in the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs face Creighton in the Sweet 16 later this week.