Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — The Idaho Tax Commission voted Thursday to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 344 words.

COEUR D’ALENE — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho has prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited. SENT: 297 words.

MOSCOW — A former Idaho county commissioner candidate and a couple have filed a lawsuit against the city of Moscow alleging their First Amendment rights were violated after they were arrested on accusations of not following coronavirus safety measures last fall at a church singing event in the City Hall parking lot. SENT: 323 words.