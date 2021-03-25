Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PEARL HARBOR VETERAN-IDENTIFIED

80 years after Pearl Harbor, veteran’s remains identified

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a veteran who died during the attacks has had his remains identified. The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that the remains of William Eugene Blanchard, who was killed at Pearl Harbor while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, were identified through DNA testing conducted by an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense. Blanchard was 24 when he was aboard the warship, which was struck by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Since the 1950s, almost 400 sailors and Marines from the ship were buried without identification at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho speeds up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility schedule

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and over starting April 5th. The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday, three weeks ahead of schedule. Little also says people with at least one medical condition will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule. Little is urging residents to get vaccinated. He says that is the best way to protect jobs, save lives and return to normal life. State officials say nearly 250,000 Idaho residents are now fully vaccinated against the disease.

SPOKANE COUNTY-JAIL SHOOTING

Prosecutor: Officer justified in shooting woman with knife

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office says a Spokane corrections officer was justified in killing a 70-year-old woman brandishing a knife in the lobby of the Spokane County Jail. The Spokesman-Review reports Nancy King had repeatedly rung the buzzer by the locked jail lobby door just before 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when a cashier at the jail asked Sgt. Justin White for help. Authorities say White signaled for the cashier to unlock the doors so White could talk to King. Seconds later, King pulled a “large knife” from her coat pocket and raised it “within inches of White’s face,” a news release from the county said. White fired his weapon – the medical examiner found King died of multiple gunshot wounds – just before he fell backward over a bench behind him.

IDAHO-TAX FILING DEADLINE

Idaho lawmakers face tight schedule to extend tax deadline

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho state senator says legislation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 for residents will be among lawmakers’ top priorities when they return to work on April 6. Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder says he expects the Senate and House to expedite legislation to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline. The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline until May 17. Legislation had been introduced by the House to make the change for Idaho. But the Legislature shut down a day later after a COVID-19 outbreak.

IDAHO FALLS INNOVATION DISTRICT

Idaho Falls, national laboratory to plan innovation district

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Falls and Idaho National Laboratory have joined together on plans to repurpose fields near the laboratory into a hub for research institutions after the city received more than $55,000 in grant funding in hopes of expanding businesses and amenities. The Post Register reported Monday that the city received a grant for $55,700 earlier this month to establish plans for an innovation district. Innovation districts are created in or near major cities where specific lines of business create hubs for broader economic development. Planning manager Dana Briggs says stakeholders will soon begin reaching out to other businesses and residents living nearby. It is unclear when the city expects to complete the plans.

MISSING WOMAN-COLORADO

Ex-Idaho nurse resentenced, released in 2018 murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former nurse in Idaho who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence. The Gazette reported that 34-year-old Krystal Jean Kenney was released Tuesday from Denver Women’s Correctional Facility after being resentenced in the 2018 death of Berreth. Teller County District Judge Scott Sells imposed the new 18-month sentence about a month after her original three-year sentence was overturned. Kenney declined to make a statement. Her attorney Dru Nielson previously said the new sentence would leave Kenney eligible for automatic parole. It is unclear where Kenney will be under supervised release.