Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

2 Oregon brothers arrested in Capitol insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says 24-year-old Matthew Klein was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein was arrested the same day near Heppner. The agency says both face charges in federal court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C.

Oregon mistakenly invites 11k ineligible people for vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11,000 people who are not currently eligible to receive the shot until April 19. Administrators of the Oregon Convention Center clinic said they will honor appointments made by any of the 11,000 ineligible people. According to the Oregon Health Authority, on Monday their partner All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to the ineligible people. Officials say the mistake was “based on erroneous information supplied” by the health authority.

Judge: Amtrak, not engineer, liable for deadly derailment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Amtrak is strictly liable for the claim of its engineer who sued for his injuries after a deadly 2017 derailment south of Tacoma, Washington. The derailment of Amtrak Cascades 501 on Dec. 18, 2017 onto Interstate 5 below killed three and injured dozens. The News Tribune reports that engineer Steven Brown’s lawsuit alleged he wasn’t properly trained and that technology that could have stopped the train hadn’t been installed at the time. Amtrak argued in its court filing that Brown’s negligence caused the derailment. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted Brown’s motion for partial summary judgment in the case March 12, which asked her to find Amtrak “strictly liable.”

Conservationists sue to save spotted owl logging protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups have sued to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the logging protections in the last days of the Trump administration amid praise from the timber industry, but President Joe Biden has delayed implementation of the new rules. The dark-eyed owl prefers to nest in old-growth forests and received federal protections in 1990. The move dramatically redrew the landscape for Pacific Northwest loggers and launched a decades-long legal battle. Timber groups have sued over Biden’s delay in implementing the new rule.

Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. The man accused of opening fire on three massage businesses in the Atlanta area bought his gun just hours before the attack — no waiting required. They are just the latest suspected U.S. mass shooters to obtain guns because of limited firearms laws, background check lapses or law enforcement’s failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior.

Portland police union welcomes probe into potential faults

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland police union’s often combative leader is striking a more conciliatory tone ahead of two investigations that could further batter the city’s police bureau. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Daryl Turner, who long served as union president and stepped back into an interim leadership role last week, said the Portland Police Association welcomes the independent investigations proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler. They were proposed after an apparent information leak intended to damage a city commissioner. The remarks are a rare case of restraint for Turner, who once called Portland a “cesspool.”

County fined $40K for withholding documents in Benton suit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County Superior Court judge has fined the county $40,000 after ruling that it withheld documents in a lawsuit being pursued by former Republican state senator and county official Don Benton. The Columbian reports Judge Gregory Gonzales also ruled on March 11 that the county must provide him with a private screening of all of the documents by March 17. The county then produced roughly 1,700 pages of documents. Once the director of the now-defunct county Department of Environmental Services, Benton filed the lawsuit, along with two other former employees, in 2016. It alleged, in part, that Benton experienced hostility and harassment after resisting what he described as improper actions by then-manager Mark McCauley.

Oregon governor announces 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan that aims to help families and businesses across the state —with a focus on people of color — impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires. In addition, Brown said Tuesday the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in federal funds from therecently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.” Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has paid around $8 billion in jobless benefits. Between March and July 2020 alone, more than 500,000 people filed unemployment claims in the state.