Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

WA residents 16 and up to be eligible for vaccines by May 1

SEATTLE (AP) — State officials have confirmed that everyone 16 and older in Washington state can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. The Seattle Times reports officials confirmed the timeline on Wednesday. The state Department of Health has accelerated its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by then. The state’s vaccine prioritization guidance, which has opened vaccines to health-care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older and others, hadn’t clarified whether Washington would comply.

FOUR KILLED-CRASH

Four, including child, killed in head-on crash in central WA

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a two-car head-on collision in central Washington near Granger. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Washington State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of State Routes 22 and 223 around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Trooper Chris Thorson says the child who died was not wearing a seat belt. Thorson says another child is in critical condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Thorson says all parties in the crash were citizens of the Yakama Nation, and tribal police are investigating. Tribal police have refused to comment to the newspaper. No further information was immediately released.

DEADLY TRAIN DERAILMENT

Judge: Amtrak, not engineer, liable for deadly derailment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Amtrak is strictly liable for the claim of its engineer who sued for his injuries after a deadly 2017 derailment south of Tacoma, Washington. The derailment of Amtrak Cascades 501 on Dec. 18, 2017 onto Interstate 5 below killed three and injured dozens. The News Tribune reports that engineer Steven Brown’s lawsuit alleged he wasn’t properly trained and that technology that could have stopped the train hadn’t been installed at the time. Amtrak argued in its court filing that Brown’s negligence caused the derailment. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted Brown’s motion for partial summary judgment in the case March 12, which asked her to find Amtrak “strictly liable.”

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN-SETTLEMENT

Sheriff’s Office to pay $5M in fatal shooting of young man

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a young man who was fatally shot in the back by a deputy in suburban Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the settlement announced Wednesday comes three weeks before a $10 million civil-rights lawsuit filed by Tommy Le’s family was set to go to trial. The shooting death of Le in Burien sparked outrage and was criticized by policing experts over the circumstances of Le’s death and for the questionable investigation that followed. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it “was ready and willing to try this case in a court of law.”

SPOTTED OWL-LAWSUIT

Conservationists sue to save spotted owl logging protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups have sued to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the logging protections in the last days of the Trump administration amid praise from the timber industry, but President Joe Biden has delayed implementation of the new rules. The dark-eyed owl prefers to nest in old-growth forests and received federal protections in 1990. The move dramatically redrew the landscape for Pacific Northwest loggers and launched a decades-long legal battle. Timber groups have sued over Biden’s delay in implementing the new rule.

LAWSUIT-COUNTY FINED

County fined $40K for withholding documents in Benton suit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County Superior Court judge has fined the county $40,000 after ruling that it withheld documents in a lawsuit being pursued by former Republican state senator and county official Don Benton. The Columbian reports Judge Gregory Gonzales also ruled on March 11 that the county must provide him with a private screening of all of the documents by March 17. The county then produced roughly 1,700 pages of documents. Once the director of the now-defunct county Department of Environmental Services, Benton filed the lawsuit, along with two other former employees, in 2016. It alleged, in part, that Benton experienced hostility and harassment after resisting what he described as improper actions by then-manager Mark McCauley.

SPOKANE COUNTY-JAIL SHOOTING

Prosecutor: Officer justified in shooting woman with knife

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office says a Spokane corrections officer was justified in killing a 70-year-old woman brandishing a knife in the lobby of the Spokane County Jail. The Spokesman-Review reports Nancy King had repeatedly rung the buzzer by the locked jail lobby door just before 8 p.m. Dec. 4 when a cashier at the jail asked Sgt. Justin White for help. Authorities say White signaled for the cashier to unlock the doors so White could talk to King. Seconds later, King pulled a “large knife” from her coat pocket and raised it “within inches of White’s face,” a news release from the county said. White fired his weapon – the medical examiner found King died of multiple gunshot wounds – just before he fell backward over a bench behind him.

FORMER AUDITOR-APPEALS

Former Washington state auditor faces prison over tax fraud

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state auditor has exhausted his appeals and now faces a 366-day federal prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for review of his case. The Northwest News Network reports that denial Monday represented the last avenue of appeal for Troy Kelley who has been fighting his 2017 conviction for possession of stolen property, tax fraud and making false statements. Kelley was accused of keeping millions in real estate fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers. The alleged crimes happened before he was elected auditor in 2012. In a statement, Kelley’s attorney Angelo Calfo criticized federal prosecutors in Seattle for pursuing the case.

TENANT SHOOTS INTRUDERS

Police: Tenant shoots 2 people who entered apartment

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police say a tenant in a suburban Seattle apartment complex shot two men after three people entered the residence intending to “commit a burglary or home invasion robbery.” The Seattle Times reports Puyallup police investigators believe three men were armed when they entered a Riverside Park Apartments unit around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police say inside the residence, the men were confronted by a 19-year-old who fired multiple rounds at them. The two shooting victims were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition, police said. The third suspect is being sought. Police said investigators do not believe the incident is random. Puyallup police said the tenant’s self-defense claim will be evaluated.

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOY PLEA

Seattle Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty in Capitol siege

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area man and a leader of the far-right Proud Boys has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of helping to plan and lead the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Ethan Nordean made the plea Tuesday during a video conference before Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Nordean was arraigned with another Proud Boys leader and co-defendant, Joseph Biggs of Florida, who also pleaded not guilty. They and two others are accused of being ringleaders in the siege to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.