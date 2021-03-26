BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The conversation about race in the United States has been a lopsided one. Most of the talking, protesting and calling for change has come from people of color. The subject of whiteness and what it means is one conversation many white people simply don’t have, or don’t want to. By Deepti Hajela. SENT: 1140 words. With AP photos.

BOISE, Idaho — Ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment, U.S. and state officials say. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. SENT: 260 words.

