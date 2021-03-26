Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged with harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he is accused of threatening people with a loaded handgun. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Leventine Hall was arrested early Tuesday. Court documents say Hall had been drinking at the bar and as he was leaving, two men he had met started to get into a physical altercation. Documents say Hall tried to get between them and was knocked to the ground. Documents say Hall then allegedly pulled out the gun, cocked it and threatened the other men. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Public health officials in Washington state are monitoring 23 people for Ebola who recently traveled from the West African countries of Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Department of Health said Thursday that officials believe the individuals are at low risk but regions in each of these countries are currently experiencing outbreaks of Ebola virus disease. Local public health officials in Washington have been in contact with the 23 people, who are considered “persons under monitoring” for 21 days after arriving in the United States. The risk of getting Ebola in the United States is very low, according to the Department of Health.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.