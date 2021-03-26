Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MIAMI (AP) — Damian Lillard made three free throws with one second remaining, and the Portland Trail Blazers survived a wild finish to beat the short-handed Miami Heat 125-122. CJ McCollum had 21 of his 35 points in the first quarter for Portland, which got 22 points from Lillard, 20 points from Carmelo Anthony, and 18 points to go along with 16 rebounds from Enes Kanter. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each had 29 points for Miami, which dropped its fifth straight and fell to 22-23. Kendrick Nunn scored 22 for the Heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norman Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, the Blazers have sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors. Powell is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. He scored a career-high 43 points against the Pistons earlier this month.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal less than three weeks after being released in a salary cap move. Dunlap’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the sides agreed on a new contract that is expected to be worth more than $16 million. It’s a major victory for Seattle bringing back its top pass rusher on a day filled with news about its defensive line. The team earlier officially announced the signing of free agent defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. but also seemed on the verge of saying goodbye to veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

UNDATED (AP) — Ethan Thompson has led Oregon State to the Sweet 16, something few saw coming. The Beavers earned the Pac-12’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament after surprisingly claiming the conference tournament title. They then downed fifth-seeded Tennessee 70-56, their first tournament victory since 1982, before an 80-70 win over No. 4 Oklahoma State. Now 12th-seeded Oregon State will face Loyola Chicago on Saturday for another chance to advance.