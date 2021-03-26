Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ACCESS

North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited. The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older. In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date. President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the date for when states should be able to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. There is more demand in Washington, however, which necessitates phases.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

IDAHO-TAX FILING DEADLINE

Idaho Tax Commission extends tax filing deadline to May 17

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Tax Commission has voted to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to extend the deadline from April 15 to May 17. The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation last week to also make the change, but a day later the Legislature shut down for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. The tax commission has the authority to unilaterally take the action under a section of Idaho law involving declared disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST ROCKET

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

CHURCH EVENT ARRESTS-LAWSUIT

Idaho city sued over arrests at church singing event

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho county commissioner candidate and a married couple have sued the city of Moscow on allegations of violating their First Amendment rights after they were arrested. The people who sued were accused of not following coronavirus safety measures last fall at a church singing event in the City Hall parking lot. The Lewiston Tribune reported that the lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Sean and Rachel Bohnet and Gabriel Rench, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Latah County Commissioner in November. The lawsuit names the city of Moscow, City Supervisor Gary Riedner, Police Chief James Fry and others. Riedner said the city had not yet received the lawsuit.

PEARL HARBOR VETERAN-IDENTIFIED

80 years after Pearl Harbor, veteran’s remains identified

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a veteran who died during the attacks has had his remains identified. The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that the remains of William Eugene Blanchard, who was killed at Pearl Harbor while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, were identified through DNA testing conducted by an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense. Blanchard was 24 when he was aboard the warship, which was struck by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Since the 1950s, almost 400 sailors and Marines from the ship were buried without identification at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.