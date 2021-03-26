Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OREGON-LEGISLATURE-CAPITOL-GUNS

Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST ROCKET

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

PROTESTS POLICE REPORT

Report: Springfield police could’ve avoided protest conflict

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A new report by an expert on police use of force finds Springfield police could have adjusted their response during a July protest to avoid the conflict that happened between marchers, counterprotesters and officers. The Register-Guard reports this week Rick Braziel provided city officials with a report looking into a Black Unity protest in Thurston. His report also said many officers “were not adequately trained or equipped for this type of event” and some gave preferential treatment to counterprotesters. He made 38 recommendations, among them making changes to incident command structure and developing better strategies to separate protesters and counterprotesters. Mayor Sean VanGordon says the city is “committed to learning and improving from this experience.”

DUMPED FRACKING WASTE-PLAN

State: Illegally dumped radioactive fracking waste will stay

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state agency has chosen to leave millions of pounds of illegally dumped, radioactive fracking waste in an Eastern Oregon landfill. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Energy’s decision Wednesday comes just over a year after it issued a notice of violation to Chemical Waste Management. The company operates Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill, outside of the Columbia River town of Arlington. An investigation found CWM had dumped 1,284 tons of radioactive waste in the landfill over three years. Oregon law prohibits the establishment of a radioactive waste disposal facility. The state Department of Energy says removing the waste “would pose a greater risk to landfill workers than leaving the waste in place.”

BC-US-CAPITOL BREACH-OREGON ARRESTS

2 Oregon brothers arrested in Capitol insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says 24-year-old Matthew Klein was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein was arrested the same day near Heppner. The agency says both face charges in federal court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon mistakenly invites 11k ineligible people for vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11,000 people who are not currently eligible to receive the shot until April 19. Administrators of the Oregon Convention Center clinic said they will honor appointments made by any of the 11,000 ineligible people. According to the Oregon Health Authority, on Monday their partner All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to the ineligible people. Officials say the mistake was “based on erroneous information supplied” by the health authority.

DEADLY TRAIN DERAILMENT

Judge: Amtrak, not engineer, liable for deadly derailment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Amtrak is strictly liable for the claim of its engineer who sued for his injuries after a deadly 2017 derailment south of Tacoma, Washington. The derailment of Amtrak Cascades 501 on Dec. 18, 2017 onto Interstate 5 below killed three and injured dozens. The News Tribune reports that engineer Steven Brown’s lawsuit alleged he wasn’t properly trained and that technology that could have stopped the train hadn’t been installed at the time. Amtrak argued in its court filing that Brown’s negligence caused the derailment. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted Brown’s motion for partial summary judgment in the case March 12, which asked her to find Amtrak “strictly liable.”