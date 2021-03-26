Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

23 people in Washington being monitored for Ebola

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Public health officials in Washington state are monitoring 23 people for Ebola who recently traveled from the West African countries of Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Department of Health said Thursday that officials believe the individuals are at low risk but regions in each of these countries are currently experiencing outbreaks of Ebola virus disease. Local public health officials in Washington have been in contact with the 23 people, who are considered “persons under monitoring” for 21 days after arriving in the United States. The risk of getting Ebola in the United States is very low, according to the Department of Health.

Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

State: 4 people being monitored for Ebola virus in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say four people are being monitored for the Ebola virus in Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Oregon Health Authority says officials are monitoring four people who recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Those two countries have regions currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks. The individuals returned to Oregon in early March and have since been in contact with the state and local public health departments. They will be monitored to determine any risk of exposure and to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community.

Inslee: K-12 schools can reduce COVID social distancing

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is reducing the COVID-19 social distancing requirements for K-12 classrooms in the state from 6 feet to 3 feet as more schools in the state begin to open up. At a news conference Thursday Inslee said the new guidance was consistent with direction from federal health authorities and that, for now, schools had the option to maintain the 6-foot rule. However the Democrat said by this summer and fall no classrooms should still be at the more stringent standard. Inslee has for weeks been pushing to return students to the classroom, saying remote learning hasn’t worked for many children.

Washington state OKs bill to give voting rights to parolees

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers have voted to automatically restore voting rights to people who have been released from prison after committing felonies, even if they’re still on parole. With the support of majority Democrats, the state Senate passed the measure Wednesday night, following earlier approval by the House. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it. The main sponsor is a Democratic lawmaker who was incarcerated herself before becoming a lawyer. Supporters call the issue a matter of racial justice, considering the disproportionate impact of the criminal justice system on people of color.

WA Senate Democrats’ budget includes state capital gains tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Senate Democrats have released a $59.2 billion two-year budget plan that includes $357 million in new revenue from a tax on capital gains. They also laid out how they would separately spend more than $7 billion spending of federal stimulus funds meant to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Federal stimulus money will address areas ranging from learning loss in schools to child care grants to rental assistance. The largest chunk will be about $1.7 billion for school reopening and funds for schools to address learning loss by students over the past year. Another $1.1 billion will be allocated for vaccine deployment, recruitment of public health workers and other efforts related to the pandemic.

Man pleads guilty to 1987 blaze that killed firefighter

A man authorities say started a blaze when he was 12 years old that killed a firefighter at a community college library in Everett, Washington, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder. The Daily Herald reports that Elmer Nash, now 47, is a recently released convict with a long criminal history. According to court documents, Nash over the years repeatedly admitted setting the fire. Firefighter Gary Parks was killed in the Feb. 16, 1987, fire at Everett Community College. More than 100 firefighters responded to the large blaze that gutted the structure, and Parks was among the first to arrive and enter the building.

New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

MECOSTA, Mich. (AP) — Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage, a part of agriculture that’s often overlooked. Michigan produces more potatoes for chips than any other state because its outdoor air is usually cool enough to store them for months. But temperatures have edged upward in recent decades. Mecosta County grower Brian Sackett has bought several refrigeration units to supplement the ventilation fans on his operation. Scientists say there will be fewer days this century when potatoes and other crops such as apples and peanuts can be stored long-term without refrigeration. That may boost costs for consumers, as well as producers.