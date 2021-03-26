Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:20 p.m.

OBIT BEVERLY CLEARY

NEW YORK — Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL RIOTS OREGON BROTHERS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two brothers arrested this week in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection will be held in custody pending trial on six felony charges. SENT: 470 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK REOPENING SCHOOLS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion that began flowing to states this week with the goal of helping schools reopen quickly — with one obstacle being that many of the districts’ problems can’t be solved by money. By Carolyn Thompson. SENT: 1070 words.

SPORTS

VBL-OREGON ST ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Oregon State University leaders are suing to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in their volleyball program, even as they tout a refreshed mission for transparency following their president’s resignation over the handling of sexual-misconduct cases at another school. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

BKC–NCAA-LA STORY

LOS ANGELES — UCLA and Southern California games are usually late-night viewing for most college basketball fans during the regular season but both programs have prime time spots for the second weekend of March Madness. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

BKC–NCAA-MIDWEST PREVIEW

INDIANAPOLIS — It is the region that has caused more busted NCAA Tournament brackets than any other, the quadrant where No. 1 seed Illinois was sent packing by Loyola Chicago, West Virginia was dumped by a team that barely made the field, and Tennessee and Oklahoma State failed to survive the first weekend. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 870 words.

BKC NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle has never been to this point in the NCAA Tournament before, not as a player for Montana in the 1980s, as an assistant and head coach of the Grizzlies in the 2000s. By David Skretta. SENT: 750 words.

IN BRIEF

QUADRUPLE SHOOTING ARRESTS: Police arrest 2 in Gresham motel shooting that injured 4

PACIFIC NORTHWEST ROCKET: Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest. With AP photos.

BURNED CAR BODIES FOUND: 2 bodies found in charred car in remote Josephine County.

RESTAURANTS MONEY LAUNDERING: 11 arrested in alleged money laundering at restaurants.

The AP-Portland, Ore.