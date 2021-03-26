WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:Daily Game
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)Hit 5
08-10-27-32-35
(eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
05-09-11-21-22-24-29-32-36-37-38-41-50-51-52-54-56-61-65-72
(five, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two)Match 4
05-07-17-18
(five, seven, seventeen, eighteen)Mega Millions
04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $137 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
