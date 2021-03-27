Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced that the author died Thursday in Carmel Valley, California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given. Trained as a librarian, Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like them. Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers arrested in Oregon this week on federal charges of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection will be held pending their trials on felony charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein appeared separately on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui in the District of Columbia court via video conference from Portland. Both are expected to remain detained in Portland at least until their next hearing on April 1. They have not yet entered pleas to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population. All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to reports of a car ablaze found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle. The Daily Courier reports that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac. During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies about two miles from the scene. One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away. The identifies of the bodies aren’t yet known. The case is being investigated as a homicide.