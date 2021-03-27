Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House Democrats have released their two-year budget plan that uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic. And like the Senate plan released a day earlier, it includes a new tax on capital gains. The $58 billion House plan comes in just under the Senate’s approximately $59 billion proposal, but both plans look to increase spending in areas like education, homelessness and housing and public health and health care. Both plans include a tax on stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. The capital gains tax has has already passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House.

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees has ratified an agreement to bring elementary students back into the classroom for in-person instruction on April 5. The Seattle Times reports the agreement makes official a return to school buildings for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle is Washington’s largest public school district with more than 50,000 students. The Seattle Education Association had 82% of members approve the deal this week. Under the agreement, elementary school students and secondary students with disabilities would return to buildings on April 5 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for districts to offer in-person instruction for young students.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who was flying in a Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night sought medical attention after a laser was shined into his eye from a Bellingham-area home. The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Ronald Boettcher into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a laser. Jail records show Boettcher was released Thursday on $1,500 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater says deputies contacted Boettcher, and he denied possessing a laser or shining one at an aircraft.

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.