Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is in Indianapolis this weekend to see Oregon State, Oregon, Southern California and UCLA attempt to advance in the NCAA Tournament. It will be Scott’s final tournament after he announced earlier this year he would be leaving at the end of June. It is the first time in 20 years and fourth time overall that the conference has had four teams reach the Sweet 16. But the Pac-12 is the first to have four teams seeded fourth or worse reach this stage.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard. Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum scored seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter. Chuma Okeke had a career-best 22 points for Orlando.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Abel and three relievers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in Oregon State history with a 3-0 victory over Washington. Abel struck out seven in six innings Friday night and he was followed by Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Jake Mulholland. The four combined for 10 strikeouts, four walks and hit three batters. It was the Beavers’ first no-hitter since Drew Rasmussen tossed a perfect game against Washington State in 2015. Joe Casey preserved the no-no with a diving catch in left field for the first out of the ninth inning. Mulholland got a groundout and a lineout to end it for his sixth save.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State University is suing The Associated Press to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in its volleyball program. The move comes as school leaders tout their aim of transparency after their president resigned for his oversight of sexual-misconduct cases at another school. Trustees accepted F. King Alexander’s resignation this week after details emerged about how LSU mishandled sexual-misconduct cases while he was there. Meanwhile, Oregon State is pressing ahead with a lawsuit against the AP to prevent disclosing details about an internal inquiry into the volleyball team. The AP sought the records after its own investigation found complaints from more than a dozen people close to or once part of Barnard’s volleyball program.