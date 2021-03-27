Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced that the author died Thursday in Carmel Valley, California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given. Trained as a librarian, Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like them. Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

Oregon brothers accused in U.S. Capitol siege ordered held

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers arrested in Oregon this week on federal charges of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection will be held pending their trials on felony charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein appeared separately on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui in the District of Columbia court via video conference from Portland. Both are expected to remain detained in Portland at least until their next hearing on April 1. They have not yet entered pleas to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

Brown advances COVID shot timeline by 2 weeks for next group

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population. All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

2 bodies found in charred car in remote Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to reports of a car ablaze found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle. The Daily Courier reports that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac. During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies about two miles from the scene. One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away. The identifies of the bodies aren’t yet known. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion to help schools reopen quickly, but many of the problems can’t be solved by money. Some parents want to keep their children home, and social distancing guidelines may mean schools can’t bring all students back at once. Oregon’s Hillsboro district plans to introduce limited in-person learning for some students this month. Ohio’s Youngstown district doesn’t expect the money to change its numbers before the school year ends. And surveys in Virginia’s Fairfax County indicate many families in the state’s largest district may not want more time in classrooms.

Police arrest 2 in Gresham motel shooting that injured 4

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kevin Aguirre and Alexander Lewis, both of Gresham, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Aguirre was arrested Sunday, and Lewis was arrested Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers. On March 18, police were called to the Golden Knight Motel and found one person shot in a hotel room while the others were wounded in a parking lot. Police also say Aguirre was injured by gunfire in the incident.

11 arrested in alleged money laundering at restaurants

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Eleven people have been arrested in connection with drug manufacturing and money laundering allegations at several restaurants. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports five search warrants were executed on March 17 at restaurants across Linn, Benton and Marion counties. Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported this week that the 11 people were charged with racketeering, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and other charges as the result of a long-running investigation. Some of the alleged crimes related to money laundering, law enforcement said, happened at local restaurants. Albany Police Captain Jerry Drum said the department won’t release the names of the restaurants.

Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.