Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-HOUSE BUDGET

Like Senate plan, House budget focused on pandemic recovery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House Democrats have released their two-year budget plan that uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic. And like the Senate plan released a day earlier, it includes a new tax on capital gains. The $58 billion House plan comes in just under the Senate’s approximately $59 billion proposal, but both plans look to increase spending in areas like education, homelessness and housing and public health and health care. Both plans include a tax on stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. The capital gains tax has has already passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle teachers’ union OKs agreement for classroom return

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees has ratified an agreement to bring elementary students back into the classroom for in-person instruction on April 5. The Seattle Times reports the agreement makes official a return to school buildings for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle is Washington’s largest public school district with more than 50,000 students. The Seattle Education Association had 82% of members approve the deal this week. Under the agreement, elementary school students and secondary students with disabilities would return to buildings on April 5 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for districts to offer in-person instruction for young students.

BORDER PATROL AGENT-LASER

Man accused of shining laser at Border Patrol helicopter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who was flying in a Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night sought medical attention after a laser was shined into his eye from a Bellingham-area home. The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Ronald Boettcher into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a laser. Jail records show Boettcher was released Thursday on $1,500 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater says deputies contacted Boettcher, and he denied possessing a laser or shining one at an aircraft.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-ROCKET-

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown advances COVID shot timeline by 2 weeks for next group

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population. All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

POLICE OFFICER CHARGED

Police officer charged with harassment after bar altercation

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged with harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he is accused of threatening people with a loaded handgun. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Leventine Hall was arrested early Tuesday. Court documents say Hall had been drinking at the bar and as he was leaving, two men he had met started to get into a physical altercation. Documents say Hall tried to get between them and was knocked to the ground. Documents say Hall then allegedly pulled out the gun, cocked it and threatened the other men. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

EBOLA MONITORING

23 people in Washington being monitored for Ebola

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Public health officials in Washington state are monitoring 23 people for Ebola who recently traveled from the West African countries of Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Department of Health said Thursday that officials believe the individuals are at low risk but regions in each of these countries are currently experiencing outbreaks of Ebola virus disease. Local public health officials in Washington have been in contact with the 23 people, who are considered “persons under monitoring” for 21 days after arriving in the United States. The risk of getting Ebola in the United States is very low, according to the Department of Health.

AP-US-OREGON-LEGISLATURE-CAPITOL-GUNS

Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has voted in favor of a contentious bill that would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings, as well as allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license can bring guns into a public building. Despite four hours of discussion and overwhelming opposition by gun owners and Republicans, the bill passed, 16-7, on Thursday and will be move to the House. Republicans in the House will likely echo the remarks of those in the Senate, where tensions have risen as the Legislature debates several-gun control measures introduced this year.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

State: 4 people being monitored for Ebola virus in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say four people are being monitored for the Ebola virus in Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Oregon Health Authority says officials are monitoring four people who recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Those two countries have regions currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks. The individuals returned to Oregon in early March and have since been in contact with the state and local public health departments. They will be monitored to determine any risk of exposure and to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community.