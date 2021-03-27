WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)Hit 5
11-16-20-25-36
(eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
03-04-10-14-18-21-22-24-27-34-38-50-62-66-69-71-72-74-76-77
(three, four, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, fifty, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)Lotto
05-11-18-33-46-48
(five, eleven, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 millionMatch 4
15-19-21-23
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 millionPowerball
06-14-38-39-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(six, fourteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
Comments