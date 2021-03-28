Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. and state officials say ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment. The five-year review by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also says that potential exposures in areas that aren’t yet cleaned up are being controlled. Contamination at the 890-square-mile Energy Department site came from injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits where radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Black Lives Matter Boise organizer and former university professor was injured this week during his arrest by police in Boise who said they believed he was involved in the vandalism of an Abraham Lincoln statue. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that officers with the Boise Police Department arrested 37-year-old Terry Wilson on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor vandalism, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Police said Wilson resisted arrest. Wilson argued his arrest was unnecessarily violent. Wilson is being represented by an attorney with the National Lawyer’s Guild. He was released from Ada County Jail on March 23 after posting $900 bond.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited. The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older. In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date. President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the date for when states should be able to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. There is more demand in Washington, however, which necessitates phases.